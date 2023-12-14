Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 513,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

