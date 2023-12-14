Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.96

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.96 and last traded at $119.56, with a volume of 693982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.23.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,637 shares of company stock valued at $54,306,860. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $189,668,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

