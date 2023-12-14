Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Dave Price Performance

NASDAQ DAVEW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Dave has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

