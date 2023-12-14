Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Dave Price Performance
NASDAQ DAVEW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Dave has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.