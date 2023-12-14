Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 4.8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.31. 121,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 873,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

