DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

