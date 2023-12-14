DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $11.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.0% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

