DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $48.46 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,118 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 25.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

