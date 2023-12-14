DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $64,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after acquiring an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

