DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 17,252 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 109,601 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 304,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 833,204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

