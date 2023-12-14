DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,370,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VT opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.