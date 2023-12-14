DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,822,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.