DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for 12.8% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Stephens reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

