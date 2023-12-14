DecisionPoint Financial LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

