DecisionPoint Financial LLC Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $175.85 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

