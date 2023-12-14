Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $376.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.40 and a 200-day moving average of $393.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

