Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DTCFF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Defence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

