Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Defence Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DTCFF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Defence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.
About Defence Therapeutics
