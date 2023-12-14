Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 16% Higher

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 190,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 132,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

