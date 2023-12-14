Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 166 ($2.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 149 ($1.87).

Shares of ROO traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.20 ($1.67). 1,757,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,626. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 76.82 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.62. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

