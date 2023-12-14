DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 82,840 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.