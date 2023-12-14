DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 5.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 1.31% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $121,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 333,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,773. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

