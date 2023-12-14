Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.60

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.37), with a volume of 3837315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.40).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.03. The company has a market capitalization of £255.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,952.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In related news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 166,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.20 ($62,773.29). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

