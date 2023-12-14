Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $5,182,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 113,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 77,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

