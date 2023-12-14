Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

DFAI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.