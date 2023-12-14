Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

