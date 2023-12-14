Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

