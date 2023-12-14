Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,169,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.