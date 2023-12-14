Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,389,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,164,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

