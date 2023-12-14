Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 25.3% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 874,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.25.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

