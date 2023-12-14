Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.67

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 7693754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

