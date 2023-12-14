discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.61) price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.93) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of LON DSCV traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 747 ($9.38). 43,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,641. The firm has a market cap of £716.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,247.83 and a beta of 0.97. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 586 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 958 ($12.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 644.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 738.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

