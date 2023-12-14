Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$97.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$101.81.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.434802 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.55.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

