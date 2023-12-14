Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of DOL stock opened at C$97.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$101.81.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.434802 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOL
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.