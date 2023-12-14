Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 248.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Dover worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

