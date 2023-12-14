Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Up 313.5% in November

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 313.5% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 261,826 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFLIW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

