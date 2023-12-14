Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Driver Group Stock Performance

LON DRV opened at GBX 27.55 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.88.

Get Driver Group alerts:

About Driver Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.