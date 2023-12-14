Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Driver Group Stock Performance

LON DRV opened at GBX 27.55 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.88.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

