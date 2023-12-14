Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Robert Meese sold 1,545 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $324,110.10.

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $850,650.00.

NYSE DUOL opened at $233.07 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.25.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

