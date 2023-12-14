Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatronics

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.