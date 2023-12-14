Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE ETX opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
