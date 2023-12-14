Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.