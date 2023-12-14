eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 2.1 %

eBay stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

