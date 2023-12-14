Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $198.50 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $198.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

