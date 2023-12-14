Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 25%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 191,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

