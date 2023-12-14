Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

