Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
EKSO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
