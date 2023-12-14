Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.27

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 291774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Embraer Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 331,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

