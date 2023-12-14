Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 10th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

