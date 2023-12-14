Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Down 6.5%

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.40 and last traded at C$36.41. 76,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 380,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.94.

Several research firms have commented on EMP.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.38.

Empire Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

