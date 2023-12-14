Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $214.63

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.63 and last traded at $214.49, with a volume of 22268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.32.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.91.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

