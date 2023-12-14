Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.