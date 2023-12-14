Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.16.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
