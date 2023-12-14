Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

