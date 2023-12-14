ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 780,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 315,638 shares.The stock last traded at $31.99 and had previously closed at $32.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on E. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.4862 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ENI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

